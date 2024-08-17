Cronos (CRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.68 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0883 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $4.68 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.