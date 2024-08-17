Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Bank of America

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 47.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,177,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,518,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

