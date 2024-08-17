CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in July

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 419,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTP Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTPVF remained flat at C$14.99 during trading on Friday. CTP has a 52-week low of C$14.99 and a 52-week high of C$14.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.99.

Get CTP alerts:

CTP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CTP N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. It offers industrial properties for various applications, such as warehousing, manufacturing, research and development, and bespoke property applications.

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.