CTS Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Price Performance

NYSE CTS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.52. 108,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. CTS has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTS

Insider Transactions at CTS

In other news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.