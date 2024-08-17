Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cummins by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 190.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.65. The company had a trading volume of 578,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.32 and a 200 day moving average of $280.63. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

