Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Director Glenda J. Minor Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CW opened at $301.13 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $303.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $5,007,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,032.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

