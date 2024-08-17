Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Update

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTKB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,055. The stock has a market cap of $720.69 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. Cytek Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 133.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 295,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 168,665 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 3,452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 919,845 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 85.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

