Cytosorbents’ (CTSO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSO. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

CTSO opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

