Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.4% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.32. 1,746,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.