Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Cap Tops $239,207.89

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $239,207.89 and $227.58 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.
Dawn Protocol Profile
Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.
Dawn Protocol Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
