DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.5768 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55.
DBS Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $114.48.
DBS Group Company Profile
