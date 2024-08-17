DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.5768 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55.

DBS Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $114.48.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

