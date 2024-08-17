Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Trading 12.5% Higher

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 33,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 182,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Several research firms have commented on DB. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of C$24.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Decibel Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of C$20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. will post 0.0090909 EPS for the current year.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

