Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 943.0 days.
Derwent London Stock Performance
Shares of DWVYF remained flat at $29.30 during trading hours on Friday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52.
About Derwent London
