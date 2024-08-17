Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $235.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.14.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $219.91 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $236.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after acquiring an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,549,366,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

