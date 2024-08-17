Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on the stock.

Just Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.24. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,285.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 67 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.52 ($1.81).

Get Just Group alerts:

Just Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,818.18%.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.