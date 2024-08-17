Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.10

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 529375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

