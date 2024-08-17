DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of DFI Retail Group stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

DFI Retail Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

