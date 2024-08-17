DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

DFILF remained flat at $1.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. DFI Retail Group has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $2.10.

DFI Retail Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. DFI Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

