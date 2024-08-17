Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

DLR stock opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.00 and its 200 day moving average is $145.52. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,890,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,068,000 after buying an additional 1,773,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,372,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,006,000 after buying an additional 790,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

