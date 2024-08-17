Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $475.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.24. 282,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.29. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $286.39 and a 1 year high of $476.48. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 34.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 45.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

