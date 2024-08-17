Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Increased by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. 615,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,036. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.