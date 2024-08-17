Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Up 8.3%

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.89 and last traded at $101.44. 901,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 529,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.68.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76.

Get Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.4845 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDU. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.