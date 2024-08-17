Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DFS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:DFS traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.91. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after buying an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.