Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Discovery Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCYHF remained flat at $7.00 during midday trading on Friday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03.
Discovery Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Discovery
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.