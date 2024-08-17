Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Discovery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCYHF remained flat at $7.00 during midday trading on Friday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

