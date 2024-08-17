Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €44.00 ($48.35) and last traded at €44.00 ($48.35). 911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.10 ($48.46).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

