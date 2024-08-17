Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 44.87%.
Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance
Dolphin Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 12,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,187. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Dolphin Entertainment
