Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 44.87%.

Dolphin Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 12,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,187. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

