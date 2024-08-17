Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.87% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter.
Dolphin Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:DLPN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,187. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.07.
About Dolphin Entertainment
