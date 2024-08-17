Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.87% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DLPN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,187. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

About Dolphin Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.