Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:DLC)

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance
Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.35 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Dominion Lending Centres from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
