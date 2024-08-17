DP Poland (LON:DPP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.77

Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.77 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 66,846 shares.

DP Poland Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £96.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

