Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $2.33 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Dream Impact Trust has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.92.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

