Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,373,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 1,840,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.1 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 41,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.