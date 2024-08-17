Dymension Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.23 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $273.69 million and $10.23 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,031,374,879 coins and its circulating supply is 198,814,510 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,031,374,879 with 198,718,878 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.38187591 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $14,370,259.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars.

