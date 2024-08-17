Dynex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.92 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Dynex has a market capitalization of $32.92 million and $538,743.53 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dynex

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 94,196,816 coins and its circulating supply is 94,197,418 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 94,161,036.02538131 with 93,774,039.85021332 in circulation. The last known price of Dynex is 0.34298979 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $620,573.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

