Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lowered by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 2.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ETN traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,878. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

