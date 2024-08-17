ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) were up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 87,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 125,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

ECARX Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $598.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.