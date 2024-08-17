Edison Inv. Res Comments on 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74.

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Dividend Announcement

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

