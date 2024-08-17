Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 19,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.76. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,498,870 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

