Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.17. 17,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,370. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

