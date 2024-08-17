Electrovaya’s (ELVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of ELVA stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Electrovaya has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrovaya stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 820,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Electrovaya comprises 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.42% of Electrovaya as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

