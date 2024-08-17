ELIS (XLS) 1-Day Volume Tops $8,328.55

ELIS (XLS) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and $8,328.55 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,297.72 or 0.99976957 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04321765 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $44,654.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

