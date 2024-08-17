Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,336 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Karat Packaging worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 47,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of KRT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,909. The company has a market cap of $511.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Karat Packaging Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

