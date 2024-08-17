Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF comprises 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGER. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HGER traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.96. 33,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,454. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

