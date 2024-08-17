Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 203 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,283,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.84. 38,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,242. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.79 and a 200 day moving average of $185.63. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $140.44 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

