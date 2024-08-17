Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 27.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.92. 2,273,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,237. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.