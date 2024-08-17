Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,282 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,282 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $2,812,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.51. 34,142,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,972,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

