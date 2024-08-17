Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,266,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,049. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

