Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Employers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,089,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Employers by 58.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 798,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after buying an additional 295,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 290,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Employers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. 100,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,482. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $72,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,133.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

