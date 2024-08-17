Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 747,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,030. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.