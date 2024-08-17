Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 209,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 71,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 3,166.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period.

Northeast Bank stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,249. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

