Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,441 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,528 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,481,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,181. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

